Ludhiana: Students of Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, bagged medals in different events in the CISCE Regional Level Athletic Meet. The tournament was hosted by Kaintal School at Punjabi University in Patiala. Hundreds of students from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi (NCR) region participated in the regional competition. Japmann Kaur of Class X clinched the gold medal in the 400-m race in the U-17 category while Jaskirat Kaur of Class VIII B won the bronze medal in discus throw in the U-14 category. Principal Mona Singh congratulated the athletes on the achievement.

Kamla Lohtia SD College

A blood donation camp was organised at Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana, in association with the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Chief guest Charanjiv Lamba, ACP (Traffic), inaugurated the camp. Virinder Kumar from Satyam Knitwear was the guest of honour. About 50 units of blood were collected during the camp as students from various streams enthusiastically came forward for the noble cause.

Kunal and Nirbhay of BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar, pose with their principal and instructors. Tribune Photo

BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar

Kunal Chaudhary and Nirbhay Singh, students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar branch, have been selected for the district-level games under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, which are scheduled to be held from September 26 to October 5. In the block-level games, Kunal had won gold medal in the shot put event in the U-21 category while Nirbhay had secured the silver medal in the discus throw. Principal Ranju Mangal congratulated the students and the faculty of the Physical Education Department.

CT University, Ludhiana

CT University, Ludhiana, hosted a talk on ‘Introduction to Spacecrafts, Launch Vehicles and Rocketry’. Divyanshu Poddar was the resource person on the occasion. The university officials said that the primary goal of the talk was to spark interest and deepen understanding in the captivating field of rocket science and technology, catering to both newcomers and enthusiasts looking to boost their practical knowledge. /OC

