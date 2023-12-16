Ludhiana: 245 students of classes Nursery to II of Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, participated in ‘The Quest Olympiad’. Twenty-two students won gold medals while 113 secured A-Grade. The winners were felicitated with certificates of appreciation. This competition served as an inspiration for young minds to enhance their skills.
DAV Public School
A camp to check bone density was conducted by DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road on December 15. Mr Hemant Kumar Yadav from Sawai Maan Singh Hospital, Jaipur, conducted a series of tests and provided valuable tips to maintain healthy bones. Around 200 staff members benefited from the camp.
BCM Foundational Stage
A plethora of activities were conducted in BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road to help students discover their talent. The activities aimed at improving the imagination and oratory skills of the students, for which ‘English Rhyme Recitation’ competition was organised. The participants chose a variety of topics like ‘Save Nature’, ‘Say no to Polythene bags’, ‘Save Girl Child’, ‘Pollution’, ‘Save Trees’, etc.
