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Home / Ludhiana / Guru Nanak Stadium cagers clinch 4 titles during tourney in Ludhiana

Guru Nanak Stadium cagers clinch 4 titles during tourney in Ludhiana

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan district games continue in Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:13 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a basketball match in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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Basketball teams representing Guru Nanak Stadium dominated the proceedings on Monday, the penultimate day of district-level games under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. The teams took home four titles.

The Guru Nanak Stadium team won the under-17 girls’ title, with Khalsa Club finishing runners-up and Delhi Public School coming in third.

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The stadium team also emerged victorious in the girls’ U21 category, followed by Hoppers Club in second place and Doraha Basketball Academy in third. In the 21-30 years section, Guru Nanak Stadium was again atop the podium, with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) taking the second position. The U21 boys’ title also went to Guru Nanak Stadium.

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The U14 boys’ kickboxing competitions were held at Government Senior Secondary School, PAU. Rudra Rawat (28kg), Adiya Sharma (32kg), Daksh Shrma (37kg), Hardik Kapoor (42kg), Jaideep Singh (47kg) and Aman Kumar (above 47kg) finished atop the podium in their respective categories.

In the U14 girls’ wrestling competitions at Sacred Soul Convent School, Chandra, Himani (33kg), Jasleen Kaur (36kg), Amanjot Kaur (39kg), Aradhya (42kg), Prabhasees Kaur (46kg), Jaanvi Malhotra (50kg), Navroop Kaur (54kg), Alisha (58kg) and Naira Kapoor (62kg) won the titles in their respective weight categories.

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In the U21 girls’ category, Gurpreet Kaur won the 53 kg title, Kanu Priya 57kg and Jasmine Kaur took home the 76 kg trophy.

In football, the finals of the 21-30 years men’s category were played at the PAU. The Mullanpur team emerged as the champion, followed by Ludhiana-2A in second place and Khanna in third.

The U17 boys’ softball competition witnessed one-sided encounters in the third knock-out round. Dasmesh Senior Secondary School beat Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School 10-0, and DGSG School registered a 2-0 win over Government Senior Secondary School, Sangowal.

RS Model Senior Secondary School blanked BCM School, Focal Point, 10-0 and PM Shri School, Kasabad, defeated Guru Nanak model School, Dholewal, 8-1.

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