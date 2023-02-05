Guru Ravidas Jayanti: CP leads Shobha Yatra

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 4

Exhorting people to follow and adopt the philosophy of Guru Ravidas, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the guru’s teachings of brotherhood and equality were today more relevant than ever before.

Leading the Shobha Yatra on the 646th Jayanti celebrations of Guru Ravidas on Saturday, the CP offered tributes to Guru Ravidas on behalf of the police force. He said personal and collective peace can be achieved only if we inculcate what our great gurus have taught us.

Sidhu extended greetings to citizens on the occasion and prayed for the state’s progress.

“It is an honour to lead the yatra on the auspicious occasion of Guru Ji’s jayanti. The religious fervour and gaiety reflects our values and ethos,” the CP said.

Reiterating the city police’s commitment to ensure a safe and conducive environment, he thanked city residents and social organisations for being proactive in extending cooperation to authorities. ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sra and the top brass of city police were also present on the occasion.

The Yatra commenced from Guru Ravi Das Chowk, Basti Jodhewal, and rounded off at the same location.

Elaborate security arrangements and traffic diversions were in place for the smooth conduct of festivities with nearly 200 police personnel manning the route, a spokesperson of the CP Office said.