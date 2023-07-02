Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

Our Correspondent

Doraha, July 1

As per the directions of Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar , the Municipal Council (MC) and the police force removed the encroachments along Guru Teg Bahadur Road in Doraha early this morning.

A team comprising Maloud Naib Tehsildar Vikasdeep Sharma, Executive Officer Harnarinder Singh, Sanitary in-charge Vishnu Dutt — supported by the Doraha police — got the encroachments removed in the first phase of the anti-encroachment drive.

Shopkeepers in the area had installed generator sets on the roadsides. Reacting to the anti-encroachment drive, the shopkeepers alleged that selected shops were targeted today and that no notice was served to them.

The SDM said the authorities had been warning the encroachers for a year, asking them to vacate illegally-occupied space outside their shops. “They have been served notices and informed verbally through loud speakers. Some of them complied with the directions and shifted their equipment within the specified limits but many others had dragged the same to 12 feet, ahead of the prescribed limits. Any shopkeeper found encroaching on the road in one way or the other shall be penalised and strictly dealt with,” the SDM said.

“The encroachments shall be removed in a phased manner. Our next target is the main road in Doraha, where the encroachments are a perpetual headache for the commuters and passersby. The encroachments along the shops have been permanently removed and no shopkeeper shall be allowed to go beyond the prescribed limits. In case of any undue occupation, we shall issue challans and take tough steps so that the residents and commuters suffer the least,” she added.

However, the move has been welcomed and appreciated by the general public and commuters, who had to undergo a slow crawl through the road due to the congestion caused by the encroachments.

“If such drives are undertaken meaningfully, no shopkeeper shall dare cross the prescribed limits. We expect the administration to conduct such drives regularly so that the traffic runs smoothly and the commuters are not harassed,” said Harish Kapila, a social worker.