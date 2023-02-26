Gurugram Giants, Ludhiana Kings XI set up title clash

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 25

Ludhiana Kings XI and Gurugram Giants secured berths in the final of the inaugural edition of North Zone JITO Premier League being organised by the youth wing of the Ludhiana chapter of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) under the banner of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Saturday.

Six teams competed in the league and the top two qualified for the final. Gurgram Giants outplayed Faridabad Titans by 17 runs and beat North Delhi XI by 29 runs to enter the final.

Ludhiana Kings XI routed East Delhi Lions by 126 runs and got the better of New Delhi Dare Devils by 25 runs to join Gurugram Giants in the final.

In the final, scheduled to begin at 9 am on Sunday, Ludhiana Kings XI will clash with Gurugram Giants, whereas in the final of 6th JITO Premier League, Sudarshan Tigers XI will take on Sweet Touch Strikers at 3 pm.