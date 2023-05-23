Gurugram man found dead in SUV

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, May 22

The body of a Gurugram resident was recovered from the driving seat of a Maruti Brezza car near Red Mango hotel at Sahnewal yesterday.

The man breathed his last on Saturday morning when he was returning to Gurgaon. The body was recovered by the police after a complaint was lodged by the brother of the deceased yesterday. A case has been registered under Sections 323, 302 and 341 of the IPC at the Sahnewal police station.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanwant Singh, alias Bablu (44), a resident of Gurugram. He was a taxi driver and had come to Ludhiana on Thursday. Dhanwant died under mysterious circumstances when he was returning to Gurgaon in the wee hours of Saturday.

Rajinder Singh, the owner of the taxi (bearing registration number HR 26CZ 3644), which the victim was driving, called up Parth Singh Yadav, the brother of the deceased and a resident of Partap Singhpura, Alwar, in Rajasthan, yesterday to inform that the body of his brother was lying on the driving seat of the Brezza car near a hotel in Sahnewal. As the complainant reached the scene, he found his brother lying dead on the driving seat of the vehicle. He complained to the police that there was blood in his mouth and injury marks on his body.

Investigating Officer Sahnewal SHO Inderjit Singh Boparai said a case had been registered on the statement of the brother of the deceased. “The circumstances, however, are not supporting the statement of the complainant. Initial investigation and general observation by doctors indicate death by heart attack. However, the autopsy report is awaited. Things would be clear after the arrival of the report. A thorough investigation is on as CCTV camera footage is being procured to know the cause behind the death,” the SHO said.