Gutka Sahib found in canal near Dugri bridge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

The alleged sacrilege incident came to the fore in city after a Gutka Sahib was found in the dry canal near the Dugri bridge here on Tuesday. After the incident, people from different Sikh organisations reached the spot and sought immediate action against unidentified miscreants.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sameer Verma and Dugri Station House Officer inspector Madhu Bala also reached the spot to probe the matter.

The incident came to the fore at 11.30 am when some passersby saw the Gutka Sahib lying in the canal with garbage. As the news spread, Sikhs started gathering at the spot and took the Gutka Sahib in their possession.

Fumed over the incident, people said as the canal was dry these days, some miscreant might have intentionally thrown the Gutka Sahib in the canal. The police should identify the miscreant immediately.

Dugri Station House Officer inspector Madhu Bala said a probe had begun into the case and the footage of CCTVs of nearby locations were being scanned to get clues about the miscreants responsible for the act.