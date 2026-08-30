Guv launches Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Facilitation Centre

Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, today launched the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Facilitation Centre at the Multi-Skill Development Centre, Ludhiana, during the Punjab Youth Town Hall GenZ Connect programme held at the Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium, Punjab Agricultural University. Organised by Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Member of Parliament and Chairman of Sun Foundation, the Town Hall brought together over 2,000 young people for three panel discussions on careers, employable skills and entrepreneurship, followed by an open question-answer session with Kataria and Sahney.

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In the morning, all youth collectively heard PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’. Sahney informed the gathering that the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Facilitation Centre would offer 10 youth services under one roof, including career counselling and skill mapping, AI and future-skills training, placement support, startup incubation, access to loans and government schemes, well-being counselling and a public-impact dashboard.

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Addressing the gathering, the Governor said, “I deeply appreciate the way Vikramjit Singh Sahney is connecting with Gen Z and taking the Prime Minister’s message directly to our youth by empowering them through skills and providing them with jobs.”

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Sahney said that Sun Foundation ran a network of skill centres across Punjab.