Guv remembers Ramgarhia, ex-Prez

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday said the life and achievements of historical figures such as Jassa Singh Ramgarhia continue to inspire and motivate the people even in the present times.

He was the chief guest at a special function held here to mark the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramgharia and 107th birth anniversary of former President Giani Zail Singh here.

“On this day, we not only celebrate the life of a historical figure but also pay tributes to the legacy he left behind,” he said.

He said Ramgharia was a historical figure who left an indelible mark on the history of Punjab. “He was a legendary Sikh warrior, who not only fought for his people but also made significant contributions to the development of the Sikh community in general,” Purohit recalled.

The Governor said: “It is not only his legacy that we are celebrating today but also his unparalleled courage, unwavering determination and indomitable spirit. His contribution to establishing the Ramgarhia Misl was indeed great.”

He recalled that Ramgarhia was one of the most prominent Sikh leaders during the 18th Century, who played a significant role in some of the most important battles in Sikh history. “I would like to acknowledge the courage of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgharia, who bravely dethroned the Mughals and paved the way for a brighter future for the Hindu and Sikh communities,” Purohit said.

Ramgarhia had joined the Sikh confederacy led by Banda Singh Bahadur and fought against the Mughal forces in the 1730s.

After the death of Banda Singh Bahadur, the Sikhs were divided into various sects and lacked a unified leadership. Ramgharia emerged as a charismatic leader who was respected by all Sikh factions. He continued to lead the Sikh confederacy till his death in 1803.

“He left behind a legacy that inspired future Sikh leaders such as Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who went on to establish the Sikh Empire in the early 19th Century,” the Governor remarked.

Purohit also praised former President Giani Zail Singh, whose birthday was also commemorated on the occasion. “He is widely regarded as an exceptional leader who made valuable contributions to the nation during his tenure. It is a day of great significance for us as we celebrate the contributions of two great personalities who have left an indelible mark on the history of India,” he added. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present.