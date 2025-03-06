Guv urges graduates to focus on sustainable development

The Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) annual convocation was organised at the convocation hall of Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium here today, scripting yet another chapter of academic excellence. Governor of Punjab and Chancellor of the university, Gulab Chand Kataria, graced the occasion as

the chief guest.

Habited in academic robes, the faculty and students lent a grandeur to the occasion, wherein a total of 374 students — 108 for doctor of philosophy, and 266 for master of science, master of technology, master of computer applications, master of business administration, master of business administration (agri-business) and master of science (hons) 5-year integrated— were conferred degrees. Additionally, five students were awarded the Chancellor’s Medal with citation for the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic sessions in recognition of having secured the highest overall credit point average (OCPA) in the doctorate, master’s and bachelor’s programmes. Another 111 students were presented merit certificates for obtaining an OCPA of 8.00/10.00 or higher.

In his address, the Governor congratulated the young brigade that was ready to embark on diverse professional journeys. “I urge you all to draw an ambitious blueprint for the sustainable development of agriculture and be the torch-bearers of the stupendous legacy of your premier institution,” he said.

Kataria emphasised agriculture was not just a profession but a responsibility, requiring innovation, commitment, and resilience. He stated that agriculture remained the only industry that would continue to provide sustenance for all time. “As the world faces challenges such as climate change, food security, and sustainability, the role of the PAU becomes more critical than ever,” he said. Recognising PAU as a leader in agricultural education and research, he praised its efforts in adapting to the evolving socio-economic and agricultural landscape.

Kataria underscored how the destinies of the alma mater and its alumni were perennially linked to each other. “Today, as we gather to celebrate your achievements, we also acknowledge the university’s continuing contribution to the agricultural sector. Your dedication, hard work, and perseverance have brought you here, and as you step forward into the world, you carry with you the knowledge and values imparted by this esteemed institution.”

“The university has taken tangible steps to create mass awareness through not only a well-trained human resource but also reorienting its research agenda and technology dissemination programmes towards sustainable development,” said Kataria.

In his convocation report, PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal provided a comprehensive overview of the university's academic achievements, infrastructural developments, and ground-breaking research initiatives over the recent years. He highlighted the university’s strides in modernising agricultural education and expanding state-of-the-art facilities to support innovation. Dr Gosal emphasised the PAU’s unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring that the institution remains at the forefront of

agricultural advancements.