Gym owner shot at by friend on Lohara bridge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 6

Gym owner Kuldeep Singh Kohli, alias Kulli, who was out on bail from jail was shot at late on Tuesday night on the Lohara bridge. The bullet was fired by his friend Rajveer Singh, alias Kazama, who was also in prison with Kuldeep in the past.

Both of them had challenged each other near the Lohara bridge yesterday night and Rajveer first fired shots at his friend and fled the scene.

Initially, the police were considering Kuldeep as a victim but during the probe the whole story came out. Accordingly, the police registered a cross case against both Kuldeep and Rajveer on the charge of attempt to murder. Rajveer was arrested by the police and when the former would be discharged from a hospital, he would also be nabbed.

ADCP Suhail Qasim Mir said both Kuldeep and Rajveer had an old enmity due to which they had challenged each other and had set a time to reach the Lohara bridge to show their might on Tuesday night where Rajveer fired shots at him and Kuldeep suffered bullet injury on his leg. Both of them has a criminal past as cases were registered against them earlier.

Reason of attack

Deepak Tinu, an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a suspect in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, is A category gangster. When Tinu was taken on transit remand from Delhi’s Tihar Jail by the Mansa police in the murder case, Tinu was in the custody of the CIA, Mansa.

SI Pritpal Singh, who was the then in-charge of the CIA, had taken Tinu to his home in his car where Tinu met his girlfriend and sat in a separate room. Meanwhile, Pritpal was in a separate room, Tinu had managed to escape with his girlfriend. Kuldeep was close to Tinu. When the police investigated, it was found that Tinu’s girlfriend was dropped at Mansa by Kuldeep and Rajveer. After which, both of them were arrested by the police and sent to jail. Rajveer did not know that the person he, along with Kuldeep, was going to drop was Tinu’s girlfriend due to which he developed a rivalry with Kuldeep for concealing the truth and implicating him in the criminal case. Both of them, however, had no direct connection with Bishnoi.