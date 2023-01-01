Gym trainer nabbed with 65 gm of heroin

Ludhiana, December 31
The crime branch of the Ludhiana police today arrested a man and seized 65 gm of heroin from his possession. The suspect is a trainer at a gym in the city.
He has been identified as Abhishek Shahi, alias Abhi (25), of New Raju Colony.
DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran and CIA inspector Beant Juneja issued a statement in this regard on Saturday.
As per the ADCP (Crime), a tip-off was received that the suspect, a gym trainer, was into the notorious trade of heroin smuggling. Accordingly, the police laid a naka on 33 Feet Road and intercepted the motorcyclist for checking.
During frisking, 65 gm of heroin, a digital weighing machine and a small polythene were seized from him, Sran said.
CIA in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said Abhishek was friend of Paras Khatri, who was hacked to death by a group of armed people at Bhamian Kalan on October 21, 2022. Then, the former had a fortunate escape from the spot. Juneja said now, his police remand would be sought from the court for further interrogation.
