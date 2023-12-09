Habit-forming tablets, heroin seized, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 8

The Raikot police claimed to have arrested a man and seized drugs and narcotics from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Kaka Singh of Jollian in Sangrur district, now a resident of Rachhin village in Ludhiana district.

Investigation revealed that police officials, led by in-charge, Lohatbaddi Chowki, had received a tip-off about activities of the suspect, who was coming on a motorcycle (bearing registration no PB 84 3769) to Lohatbaddi for distributing drugs and narcotics among addicts on Thursday evening. A naka was laid to nab the suspect red-handed.

The suspect tried to flee the scene after seeing the police but they succeeded in apprehending him. His polythene bag contained 6 gm of heroin and 105 habit-forming tablets. Two mobiles and the motorcycle used in the crime were also seized.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was earlier booked in similar cases at Ahmedgarh City, Bhawanigarh and Nabha Sadar.

SHO Kuljinder Singh Grewal said the police had sought remand of the suspect. The police were probing the origin and supply of the contraband.

