Haibowal shopkeepers protest against rising theft cases

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 28

Against the rising theft cases, shopkeepers at Haibowal blocked road and held a protest against the authorities for not doing anything to stop such incidents. The traders rued that due to the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, the buyers were reluctant to visit and place orders here.

The shopkeepers blocked the traffic and raised hue and cry as thieves decamped with cash from three shops today. In the past 15 days, the incidents of thefts are reported almost every day. The protesting shopkeepers complained that despite repeated requests to the police, nothing could be done so far. In fact, the police had expressed “helplessness” and had asked the shopkeepers to keep their own care-takers at night.

Prince Khanna from Hari Glass House, Haibiowal Kalan, said this had become a daily routine in the area and shopkeepers remained in panic all the time. “The police have to look into the matter to curb thefts,” he said.

Meanwhile, president of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, Sunil Mehra, said that deteriorating law and order in Punjab had cast shadow on the business as traders were not willing to come to the state or in Ludhiana to place orders. “We are already suffering a lot. Buyers will place orders after seeing the products. Jails are places where there is always so much security, if gangwars take place in jails then where is safety? The CM needs to pay attention to save the industry and trade in Punjab else it will become “Kangla Punjab” and not “Rangla Punjab”, said Mehra.