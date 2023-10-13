Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 12

The district administration is organising a half marathon on October 14 to underscore the significance of yoga.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Major Amit Sareen directed instructors enrolled under “CM Di Yogshalaa” initiative to spread awareness about the programme so that more people may take advantage of the drive. He said the marathon would begin from Nehru Rose Garden in Civil Lines at 6:30 am, before culminating near Kali Mata Mandir on Hambran Road. He urged the city residents to participate in large numbers.

“Yoga is essential for a sound mind and body. This ancient way of life could prove to be a boon for all of us,” he added. Thus urging people to make it an integral part of their lives .

Major Sareen further said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has issued a number — 7669400500 — through which people may avail free yoga classes, just by giving a missed call. They aim to spread yoga to every nook and corner of the state by making this a mass movement.