Ludhiana, October 12
The district administration is organising a half marathon on October 14 to underscore the significance of yoga.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Major Amit Sareen directed instructors enrolled under “CM Di Yogshalaa” initiative to spread awareness about the programme so that more people may take advantage of the drive. He said the marathon would begin from Nehru Rose Garden in Civil Lines at 6:30 am, before culminating near Kali Mata Mandir on Hambran Road. He urged the city residents to participate in large numbers.
“Yoga is essential for a sound mind and body. This ancient way of life could prove to be a boon for all of us,” he added. Thus urging people to make it an integral part of their lives .
Major Sareen further said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has issued a number — 7669400500 — through which people may avail free yoga classes, just by giving a missed call. They aim to spread yoga to every nook and corner of the state by making this a mass movement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians returns home from Israel
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes the passengers ...
Bihar train mishap: Guard claims driver applied emergency brakes before derailment
The accident that took place at 9.53 pm on Wednesday claimed...
5 killed in road accident in Haryana’s Sonepat
The victims were on their way to Jhajjar district for paddy ...
Noted film producer PV Gangadharan dies at 80
Gangadharan was the founder of Grihalakshmi Productions, whi...
Man gets life imprisonment in 49-year-old murder case
Fine of Rs 20,000 also imposed