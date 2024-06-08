 Halwara Air Force family association members apprised of PAU’s heritage : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Halwara Air Force family association members apprised of PAU’s heritage

Halwara Air Force family association members apprised of PAU’s heritage

Halwara Air Force family association members apprised of PAU’s heritage

Air Force Family Association members attend a session at the PAU.



Ludhiana, June 7

As many as 32 women members of Air Force Family Association, Air Force Station, Halwara, toured Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and engaged in discussions with the experts of Skill Development Centre and various departments of the agri-varsity.

While welcoming the delegation to PAU, Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), shed light on the remarkable role played by the university in transforming the nation from food-deficit to food-surplus via ushering in of the Green Revolution. Elaborating, she said PAU has been instrumental in enabling the Punjab farmers to cultivate socio-economic prosperity, spanning from the post-Partition to the present times. But agriculture has not been a smooth sailing, she observed, while referring to the present-day challenges of declining natural resources, fluctuating weather and dipping farm income. With the agricultural crisis looming large, PAU is on its toes to address the agrarian issues of the farmers at the grassroots level, she added.

Dr Tejdeep Kaur, head, Department of Zoology, said the environmental concerns relating to soil, water and air pollution are one of the top priorities of PAU for agricultural sustainability. With current focus on checking stubble burning menace, presence of toxic elements in water and degradation of soil health, PAU is making rigorous efforts to provide pollution-free environment to the citizens by guiding the farmers to make environment a foremost priority for the safety of humanity.

While visiting the new orchards of the Department of Fruit Science, experts Dr Yogesh Kokkhar and Mr Ravinder Singh apprised the delegates of different fruit crop varieties of kinnow, guava, litchi, mango, ber, etc, which have scaled up horticulture in the state.

Later, they visited the Museum of Rural Life of Punjab wherein they were apprised of the celebrated and vibrant culture of the border state.

Earlier, Dr Lavleesh Garg, Extension Scientist, while coordinating the visit, informed the members about the success of the ongoing Punjab Agri Business Incubator Project, which has produced more than 100 start-ups across India.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

2
Trending

Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament

3
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

4
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

5
Punjab

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

6
Punjab

Former Punjab DIG, DSP convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

7
Punjab

Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter

8
India

The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls?

9
India

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

10
Punjab

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...

Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet

Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet

The issue whether Rahul Gandhi should take over as leader of...

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Manish Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh provided with statements of 53 witnesses

Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

Exhibition to celebrate Shivaji opens in Capital

Patkar’s sentence in defamation case on July 1

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital