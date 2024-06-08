Halwara Air Force family association members apprised of PAU’s heritage

Ludhiana, June 7

As many as 32 women members of Air Force Family Association, Air Force Station, Halwara, toured Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and engaged in discussions with the experts of Skill Development Centre and various departments of the agri-varsity.

While welcoming the delegation to PAU, Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), shed light on the remarkable role played by the university in transforming the nation from food-deficit to food-surplus via ushering in of the Green Revolution. Elaborating, she said PAU has been instrumental in enabling the Punjab farmers to cultivate socio-economic prosperity, spanning from the post-Partition to the present times. But agriculture has not been a smooth sailing, she observed, while referring to the present-day challenges of declining natural resources, fluctuating weather and dipping farm income. With the agricultural crisis looming large, PAU is on its toes to address the agrarian issues of the farmers at the grassroots level, she added.

Dr Tejdeep Kaur, head, Department of Zoology, said the environmental concerns relating to soil, water and air pollution are one of the top priorities of PAU for agricultural sustainability. With current focus on checking stubble burning menace, presence of toxic elements in water and degradation of soil health, PAU is making rigorous efforts to provide pollution-free environment to the citizens by guiding the farmers to make environment a foremost priority for the safety of humanity.

While visiting the new orchards of the Department of Fruit Science, experts Dr Yogesh Kokkhar and Mr Ravinder Singh apprised the delegates of different fruit crop varieties of kinnow, guava, litchi, mango, ber, etc, which have scaled up horticulture in the state.

Later, they visited the Museum of Rural Life of Punjab wherein they were apprised of the celebrated and vibrant culture of the border state.

Earlier, Dr Lavleesh Garg, Extension Scientist, while coordinating the visit, informed the members about the success of the ongoing Punjab Agri Business Incubator Project, which has produced more than 100 start-ups across India.

