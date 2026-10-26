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Home / Ludhiana / Halwara Airport loses Saturday morning flight in Air India’s winter schedule

Halwara Airport loses Saturday morning flight in Air India’s winter schedule

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:32 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Frequent flyers lament loss of key Ludhiana-Delhi air route. Tribune file photo
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The Saturday morning flight between Ludhiana’s Halwara Airport and Delhi has been left out of Air India’s winter schedule, which came into effect on October 25, disappointing frequent travellers who rely on the service.

Jagir Singh, Director of Halwara Airport, told The Tribune that Air India had dropped its Saturday morning service, AI 481/482, from the winter schedule.

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Ankur Mahajan, a chartered accountant and frequent traveller, said the airport had raised hopes of better air connectivity for Ludhiana residents, who had long awaited improved air links.

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“However, as a frequent traveller, I feel the authorities have started taking much less interest in the airport and its operations. Air India’s decision to discontinue one of its Saturday flights in the winter schedule is uncalled for. The government and officials must look into the matter to ensure that public confidence in the airport is not eroded. It should not meet the same fate as Sahnewal airport,” he said.

The move comes amid continuing concerns among residents over the airport’s operations and connectivity. Congress MP Dr Amar Singh had earlier visited the airport and convened a meeting with airport authorities and officials, assuring residents that their concerns would be addressed.

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