Halwara airport marks passenger service day with health, cultural, aviation awareness activities

As part of the commitment to provide superior services and a pleasant travel experience to passengers — Passenger Service Day — was observed at Halwara airport today. Various activities were organised at the airport to mark the occasion. As part of the programme, arriving and departing passengers were welcomed with a “tilak” ceremony. The song “Vande Mataram” was sung collectively, and a free health check-up camp was organised for passengers and other visitors.

A visit to Halwara airport was organised for students from the CT Group to provide them information regarding career and employment opportunities in the aviation sector.

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A “Feedback Wall” was set up where passengers shared their experiences, suggestions and feedback regarding Halwara airport. The suggestions received would be used to improve passenger amenities.

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Airport Director Jagir Singh and other officials interacted with passengers to gather their feedback and suggestions regarding the facilities available at the airport. Special efforts were made to understand what further improvements could be made to passenger amenities and services.

Through the observance of “Passenger Service Day”, Halwara airport conveyed a message promoting passenger-centric services, an enhanced passenger experience, health and safety awareness, interest in the aviation sector among the youth, and environmental conservation.