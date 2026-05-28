Halwara Airport opens global gateways for Ludhiana

Halwara Airport has finally placed Ludhiana on the global aviation map, with Air India rolling out connecting flights to 23 Indian cities and 21 international destinations via Delhi.

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For residents of Ludhiana and its surrounding districts, this marks a turning point, as now they will no longer have to endure long road journeys to Amritsar or Mohali to catch international flights. Now, passengers can board at Halwara, fly to Delhi, and from there connect seamlessly to destinations across the USA, Canada, the UK, Europe, Gulf nations and Asia-Pacific.

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The same convenience applies to inbound travel, with flyers from across the world able to reach Ludhiana through Delhi. This new connectivity is expected to save valuable time and provide a major boost to the region’s industrial growth.

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Entrepreneurs in Ludhiana, who have long demanded direct flight services, see this as a step toward faster access to national and global markets.

Air India has clarified that for now, only connecting flights are available, but as passenger traffic grows, direct flights from Halwara to key destinations will be introduced.

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International flight schedule

Connections to Halwara are available from major Asia-Pacific cities such as Bangkok, Colombo, Ho Chi Minh City, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Phuket, and Singapore. Flights from these destinations will typically arrive in Delhi during the morning or late at night, with onward connection to Halwara at 12:55 PM (AI 483). Return journeys begin from Halwara at 7:55 AM, linking back to Delhi for onward flights.

From the Middle East, cities like Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, and Riyadh connect via Delhi, with overnight arrivals and onward Halwara flights in the morning or early afternoon.

In Europe, London, Birmingham, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Milan, Rome, Vienna, and Zurich all have evening departures, reaching Delhi by morning, followed by the 12:55 PM Halwara flight. Return flights from Halwara at 7:55 AM connect back to these European hubs by midday.

From North America, San Francisco and Toronto offer connections. San Francisco flights arrive in Delhi after long-haul overnight journeys, while Toronto flights land early morning, both timed to connect with the 12:55 PM Halwara service. Return flights from Halwara at 7:55 AM link back to Delhi for onward departures to these cities.

Domestic connectivity

Halwara Airport will link Ludhiana directly with 23 major Indian cities via Delhi connections. These include: Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Srinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, Dehradun, Rajkot, Vadodara, Vijayvada, Aurangabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa, Kochi, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.