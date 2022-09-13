 Halwara airport pending work yet to take off : The Tribune India

Halwara airport pending work yet to take off

2 months after AAI takeover, interim terminal construction, allied assignments still incomplete

Construction work lies stalled at the international airport project in Halwara near Ludhiana on Monday. Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 12

The work on the upcoming international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana lies stalled for the past five months.

This despite the fact that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had in July resolved to take over the construction of balance work of interim terminal building and allied works at the cost of Rs 47 crore.

The work has been stopped since May after the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), which was earlier mandated by the state government to bear the expenditure, had failed to release the funds.

Subsequently, the state government had approached the AAI, which had agreed to bear the cost of the balance work on the international airport here.

At its meeting held on July 22, the Board of Ludhiana International Airport Limited (LIAL), a joint venture company constituted by the AAI to undertake the project, had resolved that balance work of interim terminal building, apron, taxi track and allied works at Halwara airport shall be taken up by the AAI.

“The estimated cost of balance interim infrastructure development, including construction of interim terminal building over 2,000 square meters, construction of apron, link taxi track and allied works (balance works) shall be prepared by AAI,” read the minutes of the LIAL Board meeting, a copy of which is available with The Tribune.

The LIAL had resolved this after the state government had requested the AAI to take up the balance work.

The state government had also intimated the AAI that mutation of land for the present airport was complete.

“The completion of construction of interim terminal building and allied works is essential for operationlisation of Halwara airport and shifting of operations from existing Ludhiana airport,” the LIAL Board had decided in-principle.

The AAI decision was also intimated to the Lok Sabha by the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on July 28.

A visit to the Air Force Station in Halwara, which is one of the oldest frontline airbases of the Indian Air Force (IAF), close to Ludhiana – where the Punjab Government and the AAI were jointly setting up a new international civil terminal, on Monday revealed that except some watchmen, there was no workforce or machinery at the site and the work was lying standstill. Wild overgrowth has spread over the project site in the absence of any work in progress.

Not yet being officially intimated about the AAI taking over the balance work, the PWD, which was the main executing agency, has once again raised demand for funds before the GLADA but to no avail.

In a latest communication to the GLADA Chief Administrator (CA), the PWD (B&R) reiterated that both the contractors have raised bills before the department for payment of the work they have already done on the project but due to non-release of funds, the payments could not be made.

The department has also noted that the shifting of utility services, including electricity poles and transformers, from the project site was also stalled due to lack of funds.

The communication categorically stated that despite repeated requests, no funds have yet been released following which great hardships were being faced to undertake the project work and get the utility services shifted from the project site.

The PWD (B&R) has sought immediate release of funds for the project, which falls under one of the priority sectors of the government, without any further delay to ensure completion of the project work within the stipulated time frame and avoid any litigation in future.

GLADA CA, Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, when contacted, said the future funding of the project will be done by the AAI.

Coordinating with AAI: DC

Deputy Commissioner said the state government is coordinating with the AAI to get the requisite funds released for resuming the work on the airport project at the earliest.

