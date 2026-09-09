Halwara flight cancelled again, 115 passengers left stranded

Travelling from Halwara airport has become a major inconvenience for passengers, with an Air India flight to Delhi cancelled again at the last moment on Wednesday.

Around 115 passengers who had reached the airport in the early hours to catch the flight scheduled for around 7 am were left stranded after learning of the cancellation only upon reaching the airport.

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This is the second time in three days that the Air India morning service has been cancelled, with the airline citing “operational reasons”.

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Air India offered passengers the option of travelling on the next available flight. While some chose to wait, several others were forced to hire private taxis or make alternative arrangements to reach Delhi for prior commitments.

According to airport sources, Air India flight AI-481, scheduled to operate from Delhi to Halwara on Wednesday morning, did not take off as planned. The same aircraft was scheduled to return to Delhi as flight AI-482 after landing at Halwara. Since it did not arrive, the return service was also cancelled.

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The last-minute cancellation caused confusion at the airport, with passengers saying they had not been informed in advance. Several travellers with connecting domestic and international flights were forced to hire expensive cabs to reach Delhi.

The repeated disruption has added to the frustration of business travellers from Ludhiana and nearby areas who depend on the airport for timely connectivity to Delhi.

A businessman said the Halwara airport must not meet the same fate as Sahnewal, where repeated flight cancellations eventually eroded passengers’ confidence in the service.

The latest disruption has once again raised concerns among passengers about the reliability of the airport’s flight schedule and the need for timely communication from airlines.