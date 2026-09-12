Halwara flight cancelled for third time in 6 days, passengers left in the lurch

After the cancellation of Air India flights on September 7 and 9, the morning flight from Delhi to Halwara was cancelled again on Saturday, causing inconvenience to more than 100 passengers.

This was the third cancellation of the particular flight in six days, leaving passengers in a difficult situation. The repeated cancellations are not only causing inconvenience to travellers but have also raised concerns among residents and frequent flyers, who fear that such uncertainty could put them in a difficult spot.

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For travellers, the dream of flying from Halwara International Airport is increasingly becoming a source of hassle rather than convenience.

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On Saturday, the Delhi-Halwara-Delhi flight was cancelled once again. With this being the third cancellation in just six days, 102 passengers were affected.

High-placed sources said that more than 50 of the passengers had connecting international flights. Families arriving at the airport with young children had to return home with their luggage. Many passengers had to reschedule their travel dates, while others hired expensive taxis to reach Delhi.

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Air India flight AI-481, scheduled to arrive in Halwara from Delhi, did not land on Saturday morning.

“If flights keep getting cancelled like this, people will not want to travel due to the uncertainty. The authorities need to take up the matter with the airline,” said Sonu Nilibar, a traveller and local businessman.

New boards being put up by administration

Meanwhile, in view of the approaching winter season, the district administration has started putting up large signboards along the route to Halwara Airport for the convenience of travellers.

Signboards are being installed along a stretch of around 15 to 20 km so that during foggy days and periods of low visibility in winter, passengers do not face inconvenience and the route to Halwara Airport remains clearly visible.