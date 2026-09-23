‘Hamare Ram’ to be staged at PAU in Ludhiana on September 25, 26

The play ‘Hamare Ram’ will be staged at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on September 25 and September 26, Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The event will be organised by the state government as part of an initiative to promote rich cultural heritage and traditional values.

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There will be a total of four shows, two on each day, at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium on the PAU campus. The performances will kick off at 2 pm and 6 pm.

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Mundian was accompanied by Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board Adviser Deepak Bali at the press meet. They appealed to the residents of the district to watch the play in large numbers and witness the magnificent presentation based on the life, ideals and eternal message of Lord Rama.

They said passes for the play can be obtained for free from BookMyShow and from the offices of MLAs and the district administration.

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Mundian and Bali said a total of 41 performances of the ‘Hamare Ram’ play are being staged across the state.

The play stars renowned actor Ashutosh Rana as Ravana and Rahul R Bhuchar as Lord Rama.