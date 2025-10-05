DT
Hamidi farmer turns entrepreneur with support from veterinary varsity

Hamidi farmer turns entrepreneur with support from veterinary varsity

Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:50 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Jasveer Singh at the 500-litre milk processing unit he has established.
In the village of Hamidi, a remarkable transformation is taking shape—driven by the power of knowledge, innovation and strong institutional support.

Jasveer Singh, once a traditional dairy farmer, has now become a symbol of progressive entrepreneurship, thanks to the guidance and training provided by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana.

Jasveer’s journey began with a spark of inspiration during university-led demonstrations in his village under the Farmer FIRST Project. Motivated by the possibilities of value addition in dairy, he envisioned a future beyond raw milk sales. “I saw how small changes could lead to big opportunities. That’s when I decided to set up my own processing unit,” he shared.

With technical training in dairy processing and product diversification from the veterinary university, Jasveer established a 500-litre capacity milk processing plant, producing a range of products including dahi, ghee, paneer, khoya, butter and cream. His venture received financial backing under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), turning his vision into reality.

The plant was inaugurated by Dr RS Grewal, Director of Extension Education and Nodal Officer of the Farmer FIRST Project, who lauded Jasveer’s commitment to hygiene and innovation. “Jasveer’s success is a beacon for other farmers. It shows what’s possible when traditional practices meet modern techniques,” Dr Grewal remarked.

Dr Gopika Talwar highlighted how Jasveer’s exposure to university demonstrations planted the seed for change. “He didn’t just learn—he acted. That’s the spirit we aim to cultivate,” she said.

Dr Parminder Singh, principal investigator of the project, emphasised that such stories reflected the university’s mission to empower livestock owners. “We’re not just training farmers—we’re helping build entrepreneurs,” he noted.

Today, Jasveer’s unit stands as a model of rural enterprise, blending tradition with technology. “The support from the vet varsity changed everything. I’m no longer just a milk supplier—I’m building a brand,” Jasveer said with pride.

His story is a testament to what’s possible when farmers are given the tools, training and trust to lead their own transformation. And in Hamidi, Jasveer Singh’s journey is inspiring many others to dream bigger.

