Hands-on training in laser levelling

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

The Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a hands-on training session on ‘laser land levelling’. Participants particularly tractor drivers from various Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Research Stations and University Seed Farms, attended the training.

Dr Mahesh Kumar Narang, head, Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering, highlighted the importance of laser land leveling. He emphasised the need to understand the field adjustments of laser land levellers, enabling the trainees to operate the equipment on their respective farms and KVKs as well as train farmers in the state.

Dr Manpreet Singh, Senior Scientist, briefed the participants on the various components of the laser land leveller, their interconnections, field surveying and the setup of the laser leveller. The field demonstration and training of the laser land leveller were conducted at the research farm of the Department of Soil and Water Engineering. All the participants were trained on attaching the laser land leveller to a tractor, conducting surveys and field levelling using the leveller. They were also apprised of troubleshooting various issues with the laser land leveller. The trainees carried out laser levelling on a field of three acres.

