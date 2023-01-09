Hanging fire for over decade, southern bypass to be completed by Dec

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 8

The ongoing work on the southern Ludhiana bypass, which was hanging fire for over a decade, will be completed by December, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has assured.

An assurance to this effect was given by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who had called on him in New Delhi recently.

Sharing details of the meeting, Arora told The Tribune here that the NHAI Chairman has assured him that the ongoing work on the southern bypass will be expedited and the construction of four bridges across Sidhwan Canal towards South City in Ludhiana will also be completed by the end of this year.

The MP told Yadav that the construction of the bridges across the Sidhwan Canal was yet to begin. He requested him to personally look into the matter.

Arora also told the NHAI Chairman that Ludhiana being one of biggest industrial cities in the country with over 5 million population, the traffic situation was getting chaotic due to pending highway projects. He sought directions to the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing work in and around Ludhiana.

Having missed several deadlines in the past, the 26-km-long project was allotted on January 25, 2010, on the hybrid annuity model (HAM) mode.

The last deadline of the project was December 31, 2020, which was also not met, and in the process the cost of the project has escalated by Rs 221.9 crore, which accounts for almost 68 per cent jump from the actual work cost of Rs 328 crore fixed in 2010 to present Rs 549.9 crore.

Already, 473.773 hectares of land across 15 villages have been acquired for the project.

A single railway over-bridge under the project has been approved by the Northern Railways and the land acquisition cost has been sanctioned as well.

The southern bypass project entails four-laning of road along the Sidhwan Canal with flyovers, underpasses, ROBs and canal lining from Doraha to Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway.

What caused delay

The acquisition of 180 hectares of land required for a part of the project.

The award for acquisition of 129.793 hectares of land spread across 15 villages had been declared but physical possession had been delayed.

Acquisition push

The then Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan had ordered to expedite the process to acquire and take physical possession of land required for the greenfield project in August 2021. She had reviewed the progress of the project and instructed the officials concerned to immediately expedite the acquisition proceedings for the remaining land required for the project and removing the bottlenecks, if any, coming in its way.