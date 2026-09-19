‘Har Shukarvaar dengue te vaar’, says Ludhiana Civil Surgeon

The Health Department, Ludhiana, has intensified anti-dengue activities across the district under the campaign ‘Har Shukarvaar Dengue Te Vaar’.

As part of the campaign, health teams on Friday inspected nurseries, vacant plots, residential areas and other potential mosquito-breeding sites. The main objective of the drive was to identify mosquito-breeding sources, eliminate them on the spot and continuously sensitise the public to dengue prevention.

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During the Friday’s campaign, health teams visited 291 areas, inspected 9,828 houses and checked 25,038 containers. During the inspection, larvae were found in 34 houses and 80 containers and necessary action was taken to eliminate the larval breeding sources.

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During inspections at nurseries, health teams checked flowerpots, plant trays, water containers and other materials and made nursery owners and workers aware about water stagnation. They were advised to ensure proper drainage, regular cleanliness and frequent inspection of items that could collect water. Similarly, vacant plots were inspected for old tyres, plastic containers, scrap material and other items where rainwater could accumulate and provide suitable breeding sites for mosquitoes.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Ramandeep Kaur, said: “Every Friday needs to become a protective shield against dengue. ‘Har Shukarvaar Dengue Te Vaar’ is not merely a campaign but a call to every citizen to fulfil their responsibility.”

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She said Health Department teams were continuously conducting surveillance and awareness activities, but public cooperation was equally important for effective dengue prevention.

The department reiterated that making ‘Har Shukarvaar Dengue Te Vaar’ a weekly habit in every household was the need of the hour. Dengue monitoring, surveillance, elimination of breeding sources and public awareness activities would continue across the district. Let us spare a few minutes every Friday to fight dengue and make our families and Ludhiana safer.