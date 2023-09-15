'Harassed' by paramour, Jagraon resident ends his life; 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

A man died by suicide due to alleged harassment by his paramour and her mother. The Jagraon City police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the duo and arrested them.

The deceased has been identified as Pardeep Singh, a resident of Partap Nagar, Jagraon. Those booked have been identified as Pardeep’s paramour Amarjit Kaur, alias Neha, and her mother Sunita, residents of Sarabha Nagar Ludhiana.

In her complaint, Ramandeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, told the police that she got married to Pardeep around eight years ago. Her husband recently developed illicit relationships with Neha.

“After I came to know about their relationship, my husband parted ways with Neha on my request. He even blocked her phone number. The woman allegedly continued pressing my husband to continue the relationship. On September 11, she even came to our house and threatened my husband with dire consequences,” the complainant alleged.

The mother-daughter duo again met her husband the next day and started arguments. Neha’s mother also misbehaved with her husband and slapped him in the presence of some people, said Ramandeep, adding that her husband felt humiliated. He immediately went inside the house and ended his life by consuming some poisonous tablets.

Investigating officer ASI Gurcharan Singh said a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the suspects. Later, they were arrested.