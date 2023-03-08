 Hardcore criminal facing 30 cases poses as ADGP from jail, dupes 400 youths : The Tribune India

Hardcore criminal facing 30 cases poses as ADGP from jail, dupes 400 youths

Hardcore criminal facing 30 cases poses as ADGP from jail, dupes 400 youths


Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 7

The Ludhiana police have busted a racket being run by a notorious criminal from the Sangrur jail who posed himself as the ADGP, CCTNS (Crime and criminal tracking network system) and another suspect who posed as Commandant, CCTNS, Punjab, and duped gullible unemployed youth on the false promise of recruitment as CCTNS volunteers on a monthly salary of Rs 15,000-20,000.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DCP Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja and Cyber Cell inspector Jatinder Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter. Sidhu credited ADCP Rupinder Bhatti and her team for busting this racket.

Notably The Tribune had carried a report about the busting of racket by the Ludhiana police and arrest of Pankaj in its column on March 5. Today, the police exposed how a hardcore criminal-cum-kingpin facing 30 heinous cases had been playing the role of the ADGP, CCTNS, to dupe youth across the country.

Sidhu while addressing the media said a special team of the Cyber Cell, CIA-2 and Police Division 7, Ludhiana, arrested Pankaj Suri of DP Colony, Bhamian Kalan, Ludhiana, who divulged that his mastermind Avilok, alias Aman Kumar, of Thanesar, Kurukshetra in Haryana, is operating the racket from the Sangrur jail. Aman has also been arrested after bringing him on production warrant from the Sangrur jail on March 6.

The CP said the interrogation of the accused had revealed that they have befooled hundreds of persons not only in Punjab but also in other states, including UP, Maharashtra and Telangana. They get about Rs 999 transferred from every interested applicant through online payment platforms such as Paytm as a fee for registration for job.

The top cop also revealed that the accused had made Facebook accounts using logos visibly similar to government’s official logos.They even use emails similar to the official email addresses such as [email protected] and [email protected] to befool innocent victims. They communicate with the victims on WhatsApp with Whatsapp DPs as fake designations such as Central Commandant, CCTNS, Deputy Commandant, Director, etc.

The police recovered five mobiles, three laptops, a printer, fake ID cards, 4 stamps bearing ‘CCTNS New Delhi headquarters’ and ‘Director North India’, ‘Anti-Corruption bureau’, etc, letters of fake communication to the ADGP, intelligence, New Delhi, and other offices from Pankaj.

ADCP Rupinder Bhatti said both accused have a criminal past as Aman, who is a habitual and hardcore criminal, was having about 30 FIRs registered against him. In the past also, he had been deceiving victims by posing as SP, an IPS officer, nodal officer of the State Disaster Response Force, etc. Aman is also one of the accused in the Nabha jailbreak case as he had reportedly arranged police uniform for the accused.

You will solve unsolved cases, accused told volunteers

The accused used to tell newly recruited volunteers that they would solve those cases which the police and the CBI failed to solve. Kingpin Aman, alias Avilok, who posed himself as the ADGP was issuing ‘genuine looking’ I-cards to the volunteers with the help of his aide Pankaj.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

2
Punjab

Day after Punjab tourists clash with locals in Manikaran, Nagaland minister shares picture of Himachal Pradesh street littered with liquor bottles by tourists

3
Punjab

Chit-fund scam: CBI arrests Pearls group director Harchand Singh Gill after being deported from Fiji

4
Punjab

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

5
Punjab

Class 10 student from Rajasthan who had threatened to kill Sidhu Moosewala's father arrested

6
Diaspora

Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted

7
Himachal

5 die as SUV rams into pedestrians in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur

8
Nation

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

9
World

16 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh's capital city

10
Punjab

No govt officer shall leave headquarters without permission: Punjab govt to officials

Don't Miss

View All
Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Top News

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in Delhi excise case

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...

Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM exhorts India Inc

Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc

Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...

Hawala racket busted, 5 PFI men held

Hawala racket busted, 5 PFI men held

Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term

Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term

Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi

Tweets his wishes on the occasion


Cities

View All

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Devotees play Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for this architecture student

Pak drone over airspace in Khemkaran

Don’t disclose value of drugs seized by agencies: Gurdaspur DC to media

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Flu cases surge in Chandigarh hospitals

GMADA rakes in record Rs 1,935 crore at e-auction

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Dadu Majra Dumping Ground: Chandigarh MC mulls buying leachate machine

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

Mehrauli murder case: Neighbour saw Shraddha having heated exchange with Aaftab Poonawala the day she was murdered, police tells court

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Like any other Tihar inmate, Sisodia given basic items, food as per jail manual: Officials

Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Three snatchers land in police net

2 of family attacked over enmity, brother succumbs to injuries

Commuting a challenge on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road

Issues of women's rights, gender equality discussed on campuses

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Violations: 10 buses challaned

Woman, in-laws booked for abetting husband's suicide

Civic body adopts human resource mgmt system to promote digitisation

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Minister releases novel by Punjabi University student in Patiala

Women’s Day celebrations at Patiala Locomotive Works, Sports University

Rotary Club celebrates Int’l Women’s Day at SGGS University