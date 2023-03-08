Hardcore criminal facing 30 cases poses as ADGP from jail, dupes 400 youths

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 7

The Ludhiana police have busted a racket being run by a notorious criminal from the Sangrur jail who posed himself as the ADGP, CCTNS (Crime and criminal tracking network system) and another suspect who posed as Commandant, CCTNS, Punjab, and duped gullible unemployed youth on the false promise of recruitment as CCTNS volunteers on a monthly salary of Rs 15,000-20,000.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DCP Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja and Cyber Cell inspector Jatinder Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter. Sidhu credited ADCP Rupinder Bhatti and her team for busting this racket.

Notably The Tribune had carried a report about the busting of racket by the Ludhiana police and arrest of Pankaj in its column on March 5. Today, the police exposed how a hardcore criminal-cum-kingpin facing 30 heinous cases had been playing the role of the ADGP, CCTNS, to dupe youth across the country.

Sidhu while addressing the media said a special team of the Cyber Cell, CIA-2 and Police Division 7, Ludhiana, arrested Pankaj Suri of DP Colony, Bhamian Kalan, Ludhiana, who divulged that his mastermind Avilok, alias Aman Kumar, of Thanesar, Kurukshetra in Haryana, is operating the racket from the Sangrur jail. Aman has also been arrested after bringing him on production warrant from the Sangrur jail on March 6.

The CP said the interrogation of the accused had revealed that they have befooled hundreds of persons not only in Punjab but also in other states, including UP, Maharashtra and Telangana. They get about Rs 999 transferred from every interested applicant through online payment platforms such as Paytm as a fee for registration for job.

The top cop also revealed that the accused had made Facebook accounts using logos visibly similar to government’s official logos.They even use emails similar to the official email addresses such as [email protected] and [email protected] to befool innocent victims. They communicate with the victims on WhatsApp with Whatsapp DPs as fake designations such as Central Commandant, CCTNS, Deputy Commandant, Director, etc.

The police recovered five mobiles, three laptops, a printer, fake ID cards, 4 stamps bearing ‘CCTNS New Delhi headquarters’ and ‘Director North India’, ‘Anti-Corruption bureau’, etc, letters of fake communication to the ADGP, intelligence, New Delhi, and other offices from Pankaj.

ADCP Rupinder Bhatti said both accused have a criminal past as Aman, who is a habitual and hardcore criminal, was having about 30 FIRs registered against him. In the past also, he had been deceiving victims by posing as SP, an IPS officer, nodal officer of the State Disaster Response Force, etc. Aman is also one of the accused in the Nabha jailbreak case as he had reportedly arranged police uniform for the accused.

You will solve unsolved cases, accused told volunteers

The accused used to tell newly recruited volunteers that they would solve those cases which the police and the CBI failed to solve. Kingpin Aman, alias Avilok, who posed himself as the ADGP was issuing ‘genuine looking’ I-cards to the volunteers with the help of his aide Pankaj.