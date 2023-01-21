Hardeep Puri hands over job letters at Rozgar Mela

Ludhiana, January 20
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri handed over the appointment letters to the candidates selected in various Central Government departments during Rozgar Mela here on Friday.
This third tranche of the mela was organised by the Customs Commissionerate, Ludhiana, at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan here in which 25 out of 187 appointees were given appointment letters by the Union Minister. The new appointees and others present on the occasion were virtually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While congratulating the new appointees, Puri called upon them to think positive and work hard for the progress of the country.
He said India was the fifth largest economy in the world. Quoting the Prime Minister, Puri said India would be a developed country by 2047. He said younger generation would have to play a positive role. He said the youth would be the inheritors of new India for which they would have to work responsibly.
