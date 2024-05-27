Hardware disease in dairy animals on the rise: Veterinary University experts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a panel discussion on the ‘Hardware disease in dairy animals’.

The panel discussion commenced with introductory address by Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education of the University.

He said the increasing mechanisation of farming operations in agricultural and dairy sectors coupled with construction industry is the reason behind the rise in incidence of hardware ailments in dairy animals.

Dairy animals rapidly consume objects such as metallic nails, wires, sharp objects, broken machine parts, etc, without distinguishing between food and non-food items, said Dr Devendra Pathak, Principal Scientist, Department of Veterinary Anatomy.

Additionally, Dr Pathak demonstrated using a model that these metallic objects lodge in the reticulum, the second section of the ruminants’ stomach.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, professor and Head of the Department, Veterinary Medicine, pointed the incidence of hardware disease in dairy animals has grown over time, as demonstrated by the number of cases received at the university hospital. Dr Ashwani provided an explanation of the disease’s symptoms and the course of therapy.

He emphasised all dairy cows older than six months need to have a cow magnet placed in them as a preventative measure. This cow magnet lodges itself in the reticulum, the second stomach, and grabs iron-based metallic thing.

Animals need surgical intervention to preserve their life if a metallic object pierces their diaphragm or cardiac membrane, said Dr Arun Anand, professor in the Department of Veterinary Surgery. He added when carried out at an early stage, the success rate of these procedures is high because of the extremely sophisticated facilities the institution offers. Dr Jaswinder Singh, professor, successfully coordinated the event. After the session, queries of participants were answered by the panelists. At the end, Dr Brar summerised the discussion topics and said the university is committed to helping the livestock farmers of the state through all possible means.

