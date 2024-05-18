Haridwar man held for cheating 10 women on marriage pretext

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

A Haridwar-based man duped women on the pretext of solemnising marriage with them. He cheated woman across the country and even abroad.

As per the police, the accused had extorted over Rs 1 crore from several women in the recent past. The accused is fond of branded clothes, and he would spend lakhs on his lifestyle.

The accused has been identified as Vipan Kumar (33) a resident of Gurpur Jatt, Haridwar.

The police said the suspect had duped around 10 women who belong to the various parts of the country and one from Kuwait and duped them of over Rs 1 crore in the recent past. He would create his account on the matrimonial sites, where he would contact the women and offer them marriage proposals. The accused would show himself as an affluent person on the sites to attract women for marriage.

“Once any woman shows interest in a marriage proposal, he will also start meeting her. After a few days, he would make a call to the said woman and tell her that his father or mother is not well and he needs money for her treatment. After taking the money, the suspect would delete his profile from the matrimonial sites and also change his mobile number. He would continue the practice as long as he did not find any new victims to extort money, “added SHO Singh.

Vipan was arrested after a city-based woman banker was duped by the accused of Rs 25 lakh. The accused had started marriage talks with the banker and took Rs 25 lakh from her by telling her that his father is suffering from a serious disease and his mother is paralysed. The accused had told the banker that he would return the money in a week, but when the accused shut down his social media accounts, including his matrimonial site account, and also closed his mobile number, the woman turned suspicious and lodged a police complaint.

Sources said during the technical investigation, the location of the accused was found to be in Delhi and Sarabha Nagar police conducted a raid there and nabbed the accused.

