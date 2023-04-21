Harshaan, Harleen emerge fastest runners at PAU athletics meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 20

Harshaan Singh and Harleen Kaur emerged as the fastest man and woman at the 56th Annual Athletics Meet of Punjab Agricultural University, winning the 100m sprints here today.

Harshaan, a student of College of Horticulture, edged out Arshdeep Singh for gold while Ramneet Singh finished third.

Harleen, a student of College of Community Science, won gold ahead of Harita while Chetna Devi won bronze.

Competitions started yesterday but the meet was formally declared open today by Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. VC Satbir Singh Gosal presided over the opening function.

Dr Nirmal Jaura, Director of Students Welfare, and other prominent persons were present on the occasion. Coaches Harinder Singh Bhullar (hockey), Harbhajan Singh Grewal (athletics) and Gurcharan Singh Brar (volleyball) were honoured for their contribution in sports.

Results

Men

High jump: Harvinder Singh 1st, Ajayvir Singh Sohi 2nd and Gurjot Singh Bhatti 3rd.

Triple jump: Sahil 1st, Harvinder Singh 2nd and Arshdeep Singh 3rd.

110m hurdles race: Arshdeep Singh 1st, Ramesh 2nd and Harvinder Singh 3rd.

400m hurdles race: Arshdeep Singh 1st, Ramesh 2nd and Harwinder Singh 3rd.

5,000m race: Jashandeep Singh Sandhu 1st, Vasudev 2nd and Anuj Sharma 3rd.

Javelin throw: Anmol Bishnoi 1st, Paramvir Singh 2nd and Harjodh Singh 3rd.

Discus throw: Ajitsh Singh Chahal 1st, Rishav 2nd and Taranvir Singh 3rd.

1,500m race: Jashandeep Singh Sandhu 1st, Vasudev 2nd and Anuj 3rd.

100m race: Harshaan Singh 1st, Arshdeep Singh 2nd and Ramneet Singh 3rd.

Women

100m race: Harleen Kaur 1st, Harita M 2nd and Chetna Devi 3rd.

1,500m race: Harmeet Kaur 1st, Parteek Kaur 2nd and Anita 3rd.

Javelin throw: Sushil Grewal 1st, Akeem Kaur Waraich 2nd and Divya Gupta 3rd.

High jump: Harleen Kaur 1st, Muskan Sharma 2nd and Amandeep Kaur Sekhon 3rd.

Shot put: Jasleen Kaur 1st, Harleen Kaur 2nd and Jasnoor Tiwana 3rd.