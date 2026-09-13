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Home / Ludhiana / Harsimrat wins women-reserved VP post in Ludhiana DBA poll

Harsimrat wins women-reserved VP post in Ludhiana DBA poll

Konark Sharma elected finance secretary; Charanjit Sekhon wins joint secretary post

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Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Newly elected DBA vice-president Harsimrat Kaur (in black jacket) with her supporters after her victory at the Ludhiana Court Complex.
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Harsimrat Kaur was elected vice-president (VP) of the District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, from the women-reserved category, securing 1,444 votes in the annual elections held on Friday. Vijay Sharma polled 725 votes, while Kavita secured 475 votes.

This is the first time in the history of the Ludhiana DBA that an additional post of VP was created and reserved for a woman lawyer, providing representation to women members in the office-bearers’ body.

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In the contest for the post of finance secretary, Konark Sharma emerged victorious after securing 1,004 votes. Dinesh Sharma polled 777 votes, Himakar secured 657 votes, while Parminder Singh Kuki received 241 votes. For the post of joint secretary, Charanjit Sekhon was declared elected, after he secured 838 votes.

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The results for these posts were declared after the completion of counting of votes. The election witnessed keen contests for various office-bearer posts, with candidates and their supporters remaining present during the counting process.

Divulging details, Returning Officers Varinder Khara and Sukhbir Bhalla said the counting of votes for the posts of executive members would be held on Monday. The results for the remaining posts would be declared after completion of the counting process, they said.

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The annual elections of the DBA were held with a large number of advocates exercising their franchise to elect the new office-bearers and executive members of the association.

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