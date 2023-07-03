Harvest cucurbits to get maximum yield, farmers told

Ludhiana, July 2
Now that farmers have transplanted rice, they have been advised by experts at Punjab Agricultural University to take care of the crop, keeping in view the weather.
Apply 30 kg urea per acre to medium texture soils within seven days of transplanting. Use PAU-Leaf colour chart for need-based urea application. Use recommended weedicides to control weeds by mixing it with 60 kg of sand per acre in standing water within 2-3 days of transplanting.
The experts advised the farmers to harvest cucurbits — vegetables from the gourd family — and other vegetables like tomato, chilli, brinjal and okra at regular intervals for maximum yield. Fruit-growers need to apply light and frequent irrigation, including for kinnow, pear, mango, this month, an expert said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs
Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...
Will take appropriate action on NCP's plea seeking to disqualify Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs: Maharashtra Speaker
State NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party ha...
Developments in NCP won't impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt
Addressing a press conference on Sunday night in Mumbai, Sul...
Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana
Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the NCP to beco...
First attack corrupt and then embrace them: Kapil Sibal's dig at BJP after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt
Ajit Pawar pulls off a stunning revolt in the NCP on Sunday,...