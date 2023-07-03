Harvest cucurbits to get maximum yield, farmers told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 2

Now that farmers have transplanted rice, they have been advised by experts at Punjab Agricultural University to take care of the crop, keeping in view the weather.

Apply 30 kg urea per acre to medium texture soils within seven days of transplanting. Use PAU-Leaf colour chart for need-based urea application. Use recommended weedicides to control weeds by mixing it with 60 kg of sand per acre in standing water within 2-3 days of transplanting.

The experts advised the farmers to harvest cucurbits — vegetables from the gourd family — and other vegetables like tomato, chilli, brinjal and okra at regular intervals for maximum yield. Fruit-growers need to apply light and frequent irrigation, including for kinnow, pear, mango, this month, an expert said.