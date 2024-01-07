Haryana, J’khand, TN win on Day 1

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 6

Teams from Haryana, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu scripted emphatic wins to start their campaign in style in the girls U-19 football event on the opening day of the 67th National School Games here today.

At Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) ground, Haryana outplayed Rajasthan 4-0 and Jharkhand thrashed Uttar Pradesh 12-0, while Tamil Nadu blanked Karnataka 9-0 to advance into the next round. In other matches, Madhya Pradesh got the better of Andhra Pradesh (5-0) and Gujarat defeated West Bengal 3-0.

Earlier, a march-past of the participants was held and the chief guest, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains unfurled the SGFI flag and declared the event open. The highlight of the inaugural ceremony was a giddha performance by students from various schools of the district. This was followed by a bhangra performance by students.

Weigh-ins for judo and karate were held, competition in these disciplines will start on Sunday.

#Football #Jharkhand #Punjab Agricultural University PAU #Tamil Nadu