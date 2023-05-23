Haryana man arrested for stealing 350 quintals of rice

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

The Khanna police have apprehended a truck driver in connection with the alleged theft of 350 quintals of basmati rice. The suspect is identified as Sharafat Ali, alias Bachi (24), of Thariya in Sonipat district, Haryana.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said the police have recovered a truck and retrieved 700 bags of rice, each weighing 50 kg, from the suspect. Other persons involved in the case are still at large.

According to the police, the suspect had tampered with the truck’s registration number plate. As per police estimate, the value of the 700 bags of rice is around Rs 32 lakh.

Based on the statement provided by Nitin Luthra, a rice mill owner from Machhiwara Sahib, an FIR was registered on May 8 at the Macchiwara police station under Sections 420, 120-B, 473, and 411 of the IPC regarding the missing stock of the rice.

The complainant alleged that he had dispatched 700 bags of basmati rice to Karnal, Haryana, on May 1 using a transport service. During the loading of the goods, the suspect, Sharafat Ali, had introduced himself as Parveen Kumar. However, the driver of the vehicle and his accomplices reportedly stole the rice bags.

Officials of the Macchiwara police station, led by SHO Inspector Davinderpal Singh, conducted an investigation in the matter, apprehended Sharafat Ali on Sunday and successfully recovered the rice and the vehicle. His associate, Naveen Kumar, is still evading arrest, and the identity of another accomplice is yet to be established. The police said the other suspects in the case will be arrested soon.

The police claimed that Sharafat was already facing two other FIRs that were previously registered against him.