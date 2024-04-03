Havan ceremony performed

HVM Convent school
Ludhiana: HVM Convent Senior Secondary School, Karamsar Colony, performed a havan ceremony on the school campus to mark the inauguration of the new academic session and to seek the blessings of the Almighty. All the teachers, administrative staff and students marked their presence. ‘Aahutis’ were put in the ‘havan kund’ while chanting the sacred mantras. Religious hymns sung by the staff created an ambience of spirituality in the school.
