Hayer, Nijjar warn MC staff against harassment to public

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 8

The state government is committed to facilitate the people through e-governance, provide efficient services at their doorsteps soon and make queues outside public offices a thing of the past.

These remarks were made by Punjab Governance Reforms Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Thursday after carrying out a joint surprise check at the sewa kendra of the MC near the local bus stand.

After learning about a large number of pending applications for issuance of birth and death certificates due to frivolous and unnecessary objections by some of the MC staff concerned, the ministers reached the sewa kendra and quizzed the staff while ordering a probe by a committee under the supervision of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal to check whether there was any ‘mala fide intentions’ behind the pendency.

Later while talking to mediapersons, Hayer and Nijjar said the mega city had the highest pendency rate of ‘send back’ files which was a matter of concern.

They said: “A total of 5,39,000 applications were received in Ludhiana and 2,276 were pending even after the stipulated time frame mentioned under the Right to Service Act. To examine the issue, each file was scanned by the Government Reforms Department, which revealed that highest ‘send back’ pendency was at Ludhiana.”

They said to ensure transparency in services at ‘sewa kendras’ in the state, especially designed boards displaying facilitation charges and time frame for each work would be shortly installed outside all such centres.

Reiterating commitment of the AAP governmen to facilitate the people by ensuring hassle-free and smooth services, Hayer and Nijjar said any kind of harassment to the people would not be tolerated at any cost, adding that each file was being monitored at higher levels. They asserted that the government was in the process of preparing a road map to deliver the citizen services in a quick and efficient manner while indicating that a system was being put in place under which documents for various services would be collected from the applicants’ doorsteps and later delivered back duly completed.

Local MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal were also present.