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Home / Ludhiana / HC reserves verdict on pleas challenging Ludhiana MC's mechanical sweeping project, other works

HC reserves verdict on pleas challenging Ludhiana MC's mechanical sweeping project, other works

After three-hour hearing, court sets November 3 as next date

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The petitions had been filed by Ludhiana MC House opposition parties.
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on three pleas challenging the tender process for the Rs 81.54-crore mechanical sweeping project and other major development and sanitation projects cleared by the Municipal Corporation (MC).

After a nearly three-hour hearing, the HC fixed November 3 as the next date of hearing, when it is likely to decide whether the petitions should be heard by it or referred to the local body authority concerned.

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The petitions had been filed by opposition parties.

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Zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain and executive engineer (XEN) Baljinder Singh were present on behalf of the MC during the proceedings.

Councillors Arun Sharma (Congress) and Anil Bhardwaj (Bharatiya Janata Party) said questions had been raised over the cost, necessity, budgetary provisions and tender process of the proposed mechanical sweeping project for around 697 km of roads. The councillors alleged the prescribed legal procedures and financial rules had not been followed while approving the related proposals.

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Mayor Inderjit Kaur said the court has asked the petitioners to share their problems with the Local Bodies Department.

“The MC General House meeting had passed the agendas for development of the city. The court has asked the petitioners to first share their problems with Local Bodies Department,” she added.

Petitions by Congress, BJP

Congress councillor Arun Sharma from Ward 82, along with other House members, has challenged the mechanical sweeping project and the tender process for the Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) project.

Councillors Parminder Kaur Indi, Iqbal Singh Dikko and Bhupinder Kaur have also raised objections in the petition.

In a separate petition against the mechanical sweeping project, five BJP councillors—Gauravjit Gora, Anil Bhardwaj, Bhawneet Kaur, Mukesh Khatri and Ruby Goria—along with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Kamal Arora, questioned the tender process and the use of public funds.

The petitions also refer to the MC General House meeting held on October 10, alleging the proposal related to the mechanical sweeping project was passed despite opposition from a majority of the councillors present. They also alleged that some councillors were forcibly removed from the House.

The tender process for the eight-year ISWM project, estimated to cost around Rs 1,164 crore, has also been challenged.

The petitioners further alleged that copies of the relevant proposals and proceedings were not provided to them, raising questions about transparency in the MC’s financial decisions.

The petitioners sought the quashing of the disputed proceedings and a stay on the issuance of letters of award, work orders and agreements in the challenged tenders.

They also sought to prevent the creation of further financial or contractual liabilities until the dispute is resolved.

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