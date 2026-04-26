icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / HC seeks reply from state for declining nod to prosecute 2 cops in custodial death case

HC seeks reply from state for declining nod to prosecute 2 cops in custodial death case

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:44 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The petitioner had filed a petition for setting aside/quashing state government order for declining prosecution to the SP, Counter Intelligence, Ludhiana, and a retired SP. File
Advertisement

In the custodial death of Ramandeep Kaur at the Dugri police station in Ludhiana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a reply from the state government over declining sanction to prosecute two PPS officials in the case.

Advertisement

The petitioner had filed a petition for setting aside/quashing the Punjab Government order for declining prosecution to SP, Counter Intelligence, Ludhiana, Rupinder Bhatti, and retired SP Kuldeep Sharma.

Advertisement

Notably, the CBI court had recently summoned two Punjab Police officials to face trial in the alleged custodial death of a Ludhiana woman at a police station in 2017, despite the fact that the state government had refused to grant prosecution sanction against the two senior officials, named as accused in the CBI charge sheet.

Advertisement

On August 3, 2017, the petitioner, Mukul Garg, and his fiancé, namely Ramandeep Kaur, were illegally detained at a police station in Ludhiana. Ramandeep Kaur died under mysterious circumstances. After judicial inquiry confirmed custodial death, the petitioner had filed a plea in the High Court seeking fair investigation. Court on March 18, 2019, ordered to constitute a Special Investigating Team (SIT). The SIT then registered an FIR on June 13, 2019, under Section 304 of the IPC. The SIT conducted an investigation wherein it did not find the senior officials guilty. The petitioner filed another petition in court seeking transfer of investigation to the CBI. The court in 2023 transferred investigation to the CBI, which registered the FIR on May 10, 2024, under Section 304-A of the IPC. The CBI conducted investigation and implicated the guilty officials. It filed an application before the state government

seeking sanction under Section 197 of the CrPC. The state government on October 16, 2025, declined to grant sanction to prosecute the PPS officers, though granted sanction qua subordinate officials, Dalbir Singh and Manjit Singh. The CBI on January 9, 2026, filed its report under Section 173, CrPC before the competent authority.

Advertisement

Now, the court issued a notice of motion returnable for July 23.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts