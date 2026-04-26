HC seeks reply from state for declining nod to prosecute 2 cops in custodial death case

In the custodial death of Ramandeep Kaur at the Dugri police station in Ludhiana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a reply from the state government over declining sanction to prosecute two PPS officials in the case.

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The petitioner had filed a petition for setting aside/quashing the Punjab Government order for declining prosecution to SP, Counter Intelligence, Ludhiana, Rupinder Bhatti, and retired SP Kuldeep Sharma.

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Notably, the CBI court had recently summoned two Punjab Police officials to face trial in the alleged custodial death of a Ludhiana woman at a police station in 2017, despite the fact that the state government had refused to grant prosecution sanction against the two senior officials, named as accused in the CBI charge sheet.

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On August 3, 2017, the petitioner, Mukul Garg, and his fiancé, namely Ramandeep Kaur, were illegally detained at a police station in Ludhiana. Ramandeep Kaur died under mysterious circumstances. After judicial inquiry confirmed custodial death, the petitioner had filed a plea in the High Court seeking fair investigation. Court on March 18, 2019, ordered to constitute a Special Investigating Team (SIT). The SIT then registered an FIR on June 13, 2019, under Section 304 of the IPC. The SIT conducted an investigation wherein it did not find the senior officials guilty. The petitioner filed another petition in court seeking transfer of investigation to the CBI. The court in 2023 transferred investigation to the CBI, which registered the FIR on May 10, 2024, under Section 304-A of the IPC. The CBI conducted investigation and implicated the guilty officials. It filed an application before the state government

seeking sanction under Section 197 of the CrPC. The state government on October 16, 2025, declined to grant sanction to prosecute the PPS officers, though granted sanction qua subordinate officials, Dalbir Singh and Manjit Singh. The CBI on January 9, 2026, filed its report under Section 173, CrPC before the competent authority.

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Now, the court issued a notice of motion returnable for July 23.