HDFC Bank official booked in fraud case

Our Correspondent

Raikot, January 13

The Ludhiana (Rural) police have booked a senior executive of a corporate commercial bank under Section 420 of the IPC for allegedly duping clients of the branch, worth Rs 2,64,800, on different dates in the past.

An FIR has been registered against Jagdeep Singh and it was found that the suspect had swindled Rs 2,64,800 from accounts of clients. The suspect was yet to be arrested. Rachhpal Singh, DSP

The suspect has been identified as Jagdeep Singh of Mohalla Maulvian, Raikot, who has been working as a senior executive at the local branch of HDFC Bank for a long time.

The case was registered in compliance with orders of SSP Ludhiana (Rural) Harjit Singh, passed after an inquiry conducted under supervision of Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa.

Perusal of records revealed that the manager of the HDFC Raikot branch had filed different complaints against the suspect on December 14, 2022 and January 7, 2023 which were probed on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

DSP Rachhpal Singh said an FIR had been registered against Jagdeep Singh on Thursday evening and it was found that the suspect had swindled Rs 2,64,800 from accounts of clients. The suspect was yet to be arrested, said Dhindsa.