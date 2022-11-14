Head constable dies by suicide at Ludhiana's Dugri police station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

A head constable allegedly committed suicide at Dugri Police Station of Ludhiana on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Baljinder Singh, around 45 years of age. His body was found hanging in a room at the police station.

Station House Officer at Dugri Police Station, Inspector Madhu Bala said that Baljinder Singh hanged himself on Monday morning. She said that according to his family, he was not keeping good health.

The body has been sent for autopsy. No suicide note was recovered, the SHO added.