Head-on collision between cars kills 1 in Macchiwara Sahib

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

A head-on collision between two cars on the national highway in Macchiwara Sahib killed one and injured two persons.

After the incident, a case was registered against the errant car driver, Jagtar Singh, of SAS Nagar. He was yet to be arrested.

Complainant Swarnjit Singh of Sahnewal told the police that on February 23, his uncle Harpal Singh, Harpal’s son Amritpal and Sukhwinder Singh had gone to Ropar in their Maruti Alto car for some work.

When they reached near Macchiwara Sahib, a rashly and speedily driven Maruti Swift car (bearing registration number PB65 V 8283) collided with their car. Harpal suffered serious head injuries while two other car occupants suffered fractures due to impact of the collision.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Harpal breathed his last last evening while two others were still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Amritpal told the police that “he was driving the Maruti Alto car. The driver of the Maruti Swift car, who was coming from the Chamkaur Sahib side, was driving so rashly that he did not see our car and collided with it.”

Investigating officer ASI Parmod Kumar said the driver of the Swift car was identified and efforts were on to arrest him.