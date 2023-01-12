Head-on collision, hit from rear caused most accidents

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 11

The head-on collision and hit from the rear were the main causes that had caused most of the road accidents in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate during 2021, a latest government report has revealed.

As many as 478 road mishaps had claimed 380 lives and had left 169 injured, including 135 seriously, within the limits of the Police Commissionerate in 2021, the official figures have shown.

The figures were released in the report on Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic-2021, which was released by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav recently.

According to the report prepared by a team, led by ADGP (Traffic) AS Rai, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, the maximum of 96 persons had died in the road accidents caused due to head-on collision while 59 casualties had been caused due to hit from the rear.

Among other reasons, 37 lives had been claimed in the road accidents due to hit-and-run cases, 28 due to hit from side, 23 by hit with parked vehicle, 15 due to vehicle overturn, two by hitting some fixed object, one due to running off the road while 119 fatalities had been caused in the accidents due to other reasons, which had not been specified in the report.