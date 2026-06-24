Heading Ahmedgarh civic body set to be an uphill task

With no party crossing the majority mark and a range of issues, including solid waste management, overflowing sewers and pothole-riddled roads, plaguing the town, heading the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council is set to be an uphill task, irrespective of the political allegiance of the councillor elected as its president.

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The House comprises 17 councillors and one associate member, taking the total votes to 18 and majority mark to 10.

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has seven members in the council, Congress six and the Shiromani Akali Dal has a sole representative. A total of three candidates won the election as independents.

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Despite all the hardships apprehended to come with the post, newly elected councillors are leaving no stone unturned for election as the council president.

Educationist Pardeep Sharda said functioning of the civic body and maintenance and development works are often hampered in case of coalitions, which according to him is the likely scenario since no party crossed the majority mark.

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Sharda also expressed concerns any change in the state government would bring changes in leadership of the council.

“As no party has sufficient number of councillors to elect its member as the president, everyone needs to allure independents,” said Sharda.

As the Assembly elections, due in 2027, are expected to be held in November or December this year, the new president might not get adequate time for getting sewage treatment plant operational, purchase or rent space for garbage dumping and complete ongoing and proposed projects during the term under the current AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Locals say solid waste management and sewage overflows have long compounded their woes even as officials submitted satisfactory reports in the past.

They flay lack of space for garbage dumping, failure to implement ban on single-use plastics and disproportionate employment of sanitation workers as compared to the population.

Youth Congress president Gayatari expressed regret that successive council chiefs had failed to provide adequate civic amenities to ensure a dignified life for the residents.

“Instead of getting the work done, they (council presidents) were trying to just save their chair,” said Sharma.

Another major issue is the non-operational STP, the foundation stone for which was laid on December 4, 2020.

Even after six years, tanks of the STP are yet to be connected with the Maherna drain, a prerequisite for proper functioning.

Councillors and Local Bodies Department personnel have, time and again, faced criticism for not sensitising residents to the need of garbage segregation and reducing generation of non-biodegradable solid waste.

Sanitary superintendent Harpreet Singh acknowledged garbage was not being collected from households as there was no space to dump it.

“However, we will make some alternative arrangements soon and resolve the issue,” added Singh.