Health camp at GCG

Ludhiana, May 23

A blood test and health check up camp was organised at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, by Versatile Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. under CSR Project Amodini in Collaboration with Bansal Endocrinology and Clinical Lab. Body composition analysis was carried out by the Department of Home Science using sophisticated body composition and analyser.

Principal Suman Lata said, “Various parameters like body fat percentage, muscle mass, body water, BMR, BMI and calorie requirement were recorded. It helped in creating awareness among students regarding their health and nutritional status. Around 500 students got themselves tested. The students were provided with the reports on the spot.”