Health centre for strays inaugurated

Ludhiana, December 6
A health centre for stray animals, established at the animal birth control (ABC) centre of the Municipal Corporation (MC) in the Haibowal Dairy Complex on Hambran road, was inaugurated on Wednesday evening.
Shivalay, the Society For Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) health centre for stray animals, would be run in association with the SPCA. An MC official said residents could call at animal helpline 78370-18522 for informing about injured animals in the city.
Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi inaugurated the centre. He claimed it was a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state. Deputy Commissioner (Additional charge) Kulwant Singh and MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi were also part of the inauguration ceremony.
“As many as 19 kennels have also been allocated for sheltering the stray animals at the health centre. Four ambulances have also been deployed. Veterinary doctors from the Animal Husbandry Department will treat the injured animals,” they said.
