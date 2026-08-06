Ludhiana Health Department gears up for National Deworming Day on August 10

The district Health Department is making all efforts to prepare for National Deworming Day on August 10 and a mop-up round on August 17.

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The department will conduct a drive aimed at curbing the impact of intestinal worm infections among children, and improving their health, nutrition and school attendance by ensuring every child gets a dose of deworming medicine.

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The District Task Force for Immunisation (DTFI) reviewed the preparations.

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Divulging details, Dr Harpreet Singh, District Immunisation Officer (DIO), said eligible children and adolescents will get albendazole tablets for free through schools, anganwadi centres and government health institutions.

He appealed to parents, teachers and all other sections of the society to extend their full support to the campaign and ensure no eligible child is left out.

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Dr Harpreet Singh said most intestinal worm infections spread through poor hygiene and contaminated soil or food.

“Regular deworming improves children’s nutritional status, promotes physical and mental development, strengthens immunity and contributes to better academic performance,” he added.

He said deworming tablets will be given to children on August 10, and the mop-up day on August 17 will cover those left behind.

Dr Harpreet also emphasised the need to raise awareness on the human papillomavirus (HPV). He said awareness and timely vaccination of adolescent girls for HPV are crucial for preventing cervical cancer.

He appealed to parents to obtain authentic information from the Health Department and cooperate in ensuring that eligible children receive the benefits of the programme.

Dr Harpreet appealed to healthcare workers, ASHA workers, anganwadi workers, teachers and all other sections of society to spread awareness on National Deworming Day and HPV, and contribute to a healthier society.

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